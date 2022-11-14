Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.