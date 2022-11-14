DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

