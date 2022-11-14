ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Paul James Stoyan Buys 24,200 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECNGet Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

ECN opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

