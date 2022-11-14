ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Paul James Stoyan Buys 24,200 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.