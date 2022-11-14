Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.16. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

