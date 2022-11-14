Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,447 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

