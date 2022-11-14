Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.67.

BGNE stock opened at $197.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $392.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

