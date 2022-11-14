Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

