Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Principal Quality ETF worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSET stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

