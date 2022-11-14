Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,998 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

