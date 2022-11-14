EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 13.29.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.85 and a 200 day moving average of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce has a one year low of 6.01 and a one year high of 20.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
