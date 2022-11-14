EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.85 and a 200 day moving average of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce has a one year low of 6.01 and a one year high of 20.44.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

