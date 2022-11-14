EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 6.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce has a one year low of 6.01 and a one year high of 20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

