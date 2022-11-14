EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,137.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.79 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

