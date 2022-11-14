Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Expensify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Expensify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Expensify has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.83.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. Analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Expensify by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 495,741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

