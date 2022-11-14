Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.49 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

