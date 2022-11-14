First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

