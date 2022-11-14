FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FirstCash by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FirstCash by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

