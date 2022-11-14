FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

LUG opened at C$12.33 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.65.

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590,935.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,590,935.70. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590,935.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,590,935.70. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

