Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,041 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.