Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.

Gogoro Price Performance

Gogoro stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gogoro will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Gogoro at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

