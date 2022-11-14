Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $54,697,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,181,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 690,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 667,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

