Graypoint LLC Buys 28,232 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,656.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,756.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.