Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $30.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ GO opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,587,629. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

