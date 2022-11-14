Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 3.0 %

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average is $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

