Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIW stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

