Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares during the period.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $96.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.