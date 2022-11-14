James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,005.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,013.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 173,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,786.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,049.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,983.7% in the second quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 130,233 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,393 shares of company stock worth $12,497,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.