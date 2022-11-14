Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 603,889 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 412,130 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424,774 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUG opened at $24.03 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

