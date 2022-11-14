Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 78.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 67.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

