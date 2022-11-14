Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $468,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 230,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

