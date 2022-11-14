Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 7,517 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,882. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

