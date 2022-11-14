Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

