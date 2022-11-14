Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PID opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

