Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,746,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

