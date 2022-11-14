Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 240,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBTX opened at $5.87 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

