Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $408,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

