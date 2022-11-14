Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

RFEM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $1.612 dividend. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

