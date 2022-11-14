Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $190.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $223.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.81.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.