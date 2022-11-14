Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 20,582 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

