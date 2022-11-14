Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

ARKQ stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

