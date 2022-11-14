Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 5,779 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 13,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,042,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,095,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,326 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

