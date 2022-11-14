Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $8,842,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

