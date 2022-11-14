Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $14.20 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

