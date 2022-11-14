Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,309 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $104,868,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.58 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,131 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,584. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

