Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

M/I Homes Company Profile

Shares of MHO opened at $45.60 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

