Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 286,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 27.2% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

