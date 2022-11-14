Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

