Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,018 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 885,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

