Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $310,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $157.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enovis

ENOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

