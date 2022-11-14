Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $19,962,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Dillard’s Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $353.65 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.