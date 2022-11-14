Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $403,000 Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $565,330,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Lion Electric Stock Up 7.6 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

